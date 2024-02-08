Robin Lopez sends great message after being traded

Thursday marked the NBA trade deadline, and there was tons of movement. Robin Lopez was one of the people who got traded, and he sent a great message about his deal.

Lopez had been part of the Milwaukee Bucks all season and had played in 16 games with the team. Then he was traded to the Sacramento Kings, who are expected to waive him.

Prior to Lopez being traded to Sacramento, the Bucks had acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lopez cracked a joke about his brief overlap as teammates with Beverley on the Bucks.

“I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes I’ll never forget those times,” Lopez joked in a post on X.

That’s pretty great, and it keeps things in perspective.

The real shame is that Lopez, whose twin brother Brook is on the Bucks, lost the sibling battle. While Milwaukee dealt Robin to Sacramento, they kept Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both Robin and Thanasis were averaging 4.1 minutes per game for the Bucks, and Robin even had two starts. But Milwaukee prioritized keeping Giannis over Brook. Who can really blame them for that?