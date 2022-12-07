Charles Barkley made hilarious mistake with Jayson Tatum

Charles Barkley continues to be the best sports analyst who can’t get the name right of anybody that he is analyzing.

The Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley went viral this week for his hilarious error while talking about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

“The MVP of the league right now … That boy in Boston right now, he kicking a– and taking names,” said Barkley. “His name is Jayson Taylor.”

Check out the funny video (but obviously beware of some bad language).

“That boy in Boston right now, he’s kicking a** and taking names. His name is Jayson Taylor.” – Charles Barkley on Jayson Tatum 😂pic.twitter.com/Y4A9fdXcCD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 7, 2022

For the record, Tatum is not retired former NFL All-Pro Jason Taylor, who played for the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, he is not ex-Sacramento Kings big man Jason Thompson, whom it sounds like Barkley was almost about to name-drop as well.

Barkley’s greater point does stand though as the blazing 20-5 Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now, led by Tatum, who is averaging career bests with 30.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. But this is becoming an almost every-week occurrence for Barkley. During the previous Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” Sir Charles had an even funnier goof.