Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about 1 SEC coaching job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job.

Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.

“I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC and I know for a fact that they’re probably gonna go after Deion”@DeionSanders to @AggieFootball 🤔 Find our full interview with Charles Barkley here – https://t.co/5DWwkVQzPk pic.twitter.com/GDS163CCc5 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 17, 2022

“What I’m telling you is I think there’s going to be a shocker firing in the SEC. And I know for a fact they’re probably going to go after Deion [Sanders]. I know that for a fact,” Barkley said.

Barkley is an Auburn alum and might know what’s going on with the Tigers. But they have already fired Bryan Harsin, so no move they make would be “shocking.”

The move many poeple are speculating about has to do with Texas A&M. The Aggies firing Jimbo Fisher with him being owed around $90 million could qualify as shocking for many. It would also make sense for them to have interest in Sanders, whose Jackson State squad is 10-0 this season.

Sanders has gone on record to say he would listen to job offers, but there is no guarantee he would leave. Previously, a reporter said that A&M would try hard to make their relationship with Fisher work.