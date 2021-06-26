Chauncey Billups expected to be offered Trail Blazers job

Chauncey Billups is a top candidate for head coach jobs this cycle, and it sounds like he has a gig if he wants it.

The Portland Trail Blazers are locked in on Billups for their head coach job, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Billups is the favorite for the job.

Billups, 44, played in the NBA from 1997-2014. He became a TV analyst after that and has been briefly involved in coaching. He is in his first year as an assistant coach under Ty Lue on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portland is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Terry Stotts, who coached the team the last nine seasons. Star player Damian Lillard had his first choice for coach, but that is not panning out. Instead it looks like the job will be Billups’ after the Clippers’ season ends.

The Clippers are currently in the Western Conference finals.