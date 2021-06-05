Damian Lillard makes clear who he wants as Trail Blazers coach

It has been indicated that Damian Lillard will play a big role in determining the next Portland Trail Blazers coach. To that end, the star guard has made clear who he wants on the bench next season.

Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he wants the Blazers to hire Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as head coach.

“Jason Kidd is the guy I want,” Lillard said.

Kidd makes a lot of sense from Lillard’s perspective. The two are both natives of Oakland and have a strong long-term relationship. Kidd is also rising on the list of head coach candidates leaguewide, as he has impressed during his tenure with the Lakers with his ideas and communication with players.

Haynes also reports that Lillard is “fixated” on competing for championships, and intends to take a more vocal role within the organization going forward. He also personally believes Kidd can help elevate both his game and the team to another level.

The next Portland coach will be replacing Terry Stotts, who parted ways with the organization following the team’s first round playoff exit on Thursday.