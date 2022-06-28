 Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren embracing nickname for him and his new teammate

June 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Chet Holmgren smiling

Jun 25, 2022; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Clara Luper Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Chet Holmgren is months away from appearing in his first NBA game, but the former Gonzaga star and one of his new teammates are already being viewed as a pair. Holmgren has no issue with that.

Holmgren was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the second overall pick last week. He will join a roster that features another big man, Aleksej Pokusevski, with an almost identical build. Both Holmgren and Pokusevski measure at around 7 feet tall and 190 pounds. Holmgren was asked about that after he was drafted, and he said he has already seen the memes.

Most of those memes look something like this:

Holmgren may have intentionally steered his way to the Thunder, so he probably knew this was coming. If he and Pokusevski become a dynamic duo, NBA fans are going to have endless fun with it.

