Extent of Chet Holmgren’s foot injury revealed

Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury while playing in a pro-am event last week, and fears about the severity have unfortunately been realized.

The Thunder announced on Thursday that Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. General manager Sam Presti said the team is “disappointed” but is looking forward to Holmgren enjoying a long and successful career in OKC.

Statement from Sam Presti pic.twitter.com/kj1SjmIiuC — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) August 25, 2022

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, hurt his foot playing at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle over the weekend. The game was eventually stopped due to unsafe and slippery court conditions. Other players in attendance included LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and Holmgren’s fellow rookie Paolo Banchero.

The Thunder cannot be thrilled about how Holmgren suffered the foot injury. One video clip from the event appeared to show that the former Gonzaga star hurt himself while defending LeBron.

There have been questions about whether Holmgren, who weighs just 195 pounds, will be able to handle the physicality of the NBA. We won’t get an answer to that until the 2023-24 season at the earliest.