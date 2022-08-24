Was Chet Holmgren injured trying to defend LeBron James in pro-am game?

An unfortunate (and pretty plausible) theory is emerging about Chet Holmgren’s recent injury.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie star Holmgren had potentially suffered a serious foot injury. Holmgren is believed to have sustained the injury while participating in the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. over the weekend.

Many fans pointed to a viral clip from the pro-am game in question as the possible moment that Holmgren was hurt. The 20-year-old was attempting to defend a LeBron James fast break when he appeared to come up hobbled after taking contact from James. Though Holmgren successfully forced the miss, he was seen limping back up the floor and seemingly having trouble putting weight on his right foot.

Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀pic.twitter.com/AMbvC7N1sq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

The reporting on Holmgren’s injury did not specify which foot he had hurt. It is should also be noted that the pro-am game had to be called early due to unsafe court conditions. Humidity and a lack of air conditioning in the gym had led to a slippery floor, causing some players to lose their footing.

The ex-Gonzaga star Holmgren, who weighs just 195 pounds to James’ 250, has sparked skepticism that he will be able to survive physically in the NBA with such a wiry frame (including from some prominent basketball figures). If defending a single drive by James in a low-stakes exhibition game was indeed what did Holmgren in, the skepticism will only grow further.