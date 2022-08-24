Report: Chet Holmgren suffers potentially serious injury at pro-am game

Chet Holmgren, the top draft pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder, reportedly suffered a potentially serious injury while playing at a pro-am game last week.

Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The center is being further evaluated to determine a timetable for how long he may be out.

Charania adds that Holmgren is believed to have suffered the injury while playing at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle over the weekend. The game ultimately had to be stopped due to unsafe and slippery court conditions. The game was a big deal, with LeBron James the most notable attendee. The likes of Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray were also present, as was Holmgren’s fellow rookie Paolo Banchero.

Holmgren was the second overall pick in June’s draft after one season at Gonzaga, where he was a consensus second-team All-American. The Thunder will be fuming if this is a long-term injury, made even worse by how it apparently happened.