Saturday, October 28, 2023

Chet Holmgren issues complaint to NBA about 1 thing

October 28, 2023
by Dan Benton
Chet Holmgren smiling

Jun 25, 2022; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Clara Luper Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren took playful aim at the NBA, their scorekeepers and their statisticians.

Holmgren recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and seven blocks in the game but ultimately felt like he had been shorted.

The seven rejections set a Thunder franchise record for blocks by a rookie and that’s certainly something for Holmgren to hang his hat on. However, after a rough start to the season, Holmgren wanted more and wants to make sure the NBA gets the numbers correct.

Both Holmgren and Oklahoma City fans feel he deserves credit for not just one, but several more blocks against the Cavaliers. Whether or not the league alters the numbers following the tongue-in-cheek protest remains to be seen.

The 21-year-old Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but missed his first season after suffering a Lisfranc injury. Now back and healthy, he’s determined to remind the basketball world why he was so highly touted out of college.

Holmgren’s next opportunity to pad his block and rebound numbers comes on Sunday when Oklahoma City hosts the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center.

