Chet Holmgren issues complaint to NBA about 1 thing

Following a 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren took playful aim at the NBA, their scorekeepers and their statisticians.

Holmgren recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and seven blocks in the game but ultimately felt like he had been shorted.

@nba please go watch the tape and give me the correct # of blocks. Idc about stats but I worked hard af for those😂 good W thunder up lol — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 28, 2023

The seven rejections set a Thunder franchise record for blocks by a rookie and that’s certainly something for Holmgren to hang his hat on. However, after a rough start to the season, Holmgren wanted more and wants to make sure the NBA gets the numbers correct.

Chet Holmgren: “First game, I had 0 blocks and 4 rebounds. I thought that was unlike myself. I hold myself to a standard. And I felt like that was unacceptable.” Second game, Chet had 7 blocks and 13 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/vAbvBRntdx — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 28, 2023

Both Holmgren and Oklahoma City fans feel he deserves credit for not just one, but several more blocks against the Cavaliers. Whether or not the league alters the numbers following the tongue-in-cheek protest remains to be seen.

The 21-year-old Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but missed his first season after suffering a Lisfranc injury. Now back and healthy, he’s determined to remind the basketball world why he was so highly touted out of college.

Holmgren’s next opportunity to pad his block and rebound numbers comes on Sunday when Oklahoma City hosts the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center.