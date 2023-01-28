Chet Holmgren reacts to surprising All-Star news

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday, and one funny development had to do with those who received player votes.

Chet Holmgren, who went No. 2 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft, received four votes from his fellow players. Of course, that’s a little wacky considering Holmgren hasn’t played this season.

The former Gonzaga star had a funny reaction to the development.

“Love my supporters,” Holmgren wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

We know Chet is popular, but it sure seems some players were having fun with the system by giving votes to players who hardly have played, or haven’t played at all.

Holmgren may one day make an NBA All-Star Game, but it won’t be this year, when he’s out for the season with a foot injury.

May he be as popular with the fans in the future as he is with his fellow players.