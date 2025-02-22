Mavericks do comically bad censor job on Luka Doncic in new hype video

The Dallas Mavericks’ latest social media video has many crying “amateur hour.”

Ahead of their first game coming out of the NBA All-Star break on Friday, the Mavericks posted a hype video to their official X page. The video featured an original song performed by Dallas-based rapper Dorrough spliced together with game footage featuring the Mavs players.

You can watch the video below.

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the Mavs had actually edited former franchise player Luka Doncic out of several of those clips … and in a very unconvincing manner as well.

Multiple instances in the video showed Doncic’s figure apparently being crudely grayed out and covered up with a prominent and out-of-place Mavs logo. Take a look.

Many on the platform roasted the Mavs for the awkward and unconvincing edit job.

While Doncic is obviously no longer on the team, the Mavs could have easily picked different clips to feature instead of trying to edit him out in such a clumsy way. It is worth noting too that Josh Green and Maxi Kleber, both of whom are no longer on Dallas either, were still visible in that hype video themselves.

The Mavs did everything that they could to trash Doncic on the way out after trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers, from criticizing his weight and his defense to indicating that he was not a hard worker. The sudden nature of the trade as well as the way that the franchise treated Doncic in the aftermath ticked off the majority of the Dallas fanbase. Many have since gone out of their way to openly protest the franchise, and this latest hype video is not exactly going to appease anyone either.