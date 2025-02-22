Tyrese Haliburton responds to ex-NBA All-Star’s profane callout of him

Tyrese Haliburton has managed to irritate another NBA retiree.

Appearing this week on Gilbert Arenas’ show “Gil’s Arena,” five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr. took aim at the Indiana Pacers star Haliburton. Hardaway called out Haliburton for talking too much trash and said that he wanted to “go f–k up Haliburton” and “bust his a–.”

“If I go back and … suit up, I wanna go f–k up Haliburton,” said Hardaway. “I wanna go f–k him up. He talks so much s–t. I wanna go back and bust his motherf–king … I wanna bust his a–. He think he all that.”

In a post on his X page Friday, Haliburton responded to Hardaway’s profane callout.

“Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim,” wrote Haliburton.

It is unclear what exactly Haliburton did to get under Hardaway’s skin. It may have something to do with the fact that Hardaway’s son, Tim Hardaway Jr., is currently a member of the Detroit Pistons, a team that has recently had some renewed bad blood with Haliburton’s Pacers.

Others theorized online that Hardaway’s beef with Haliburton ran a level deeper. Haliburton is a cousin of former NBA guard Eddie Jones, who was teammates with Hardaway on the Miami Heat from 2000-01. That led to some speculation that perhaps there was an old feud between Hardaway and Jones that has been rekindled now that they each have family members playing in the league.

In any case though, this is probably feeling like déjà vu all over again for Haliburton. Around this time last season, he also had a notable feud with another retired former All-Star in Wally Szczerbiak (though that feud largely had to do with Haliburton’s play and has since been resolved).