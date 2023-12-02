Everyone said the same thing about viral clip of Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren has Oklahoma City Thunder fans dreaming big for the future. His latest highlight also has them remembering someone from their past.

Holmgren went viral on social media for a highlight during the Thunder’s 133-110 win Thursday over the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Holmgren had Anthony Davis on an isolation with just over three minutes into the third quarter with the Thunder up 77-67. The rookie reached into his bag of dribble moves and drew an and-1 against AD on a fadeaway jumper.

The highlight quickly made the rounds on X. The reason? Some fans thought Holmgren resembled Kevin Durant.

Chet Holmgren x Kevin Durant He's up next, OKC pic.twitter.com/JDsVGfHzVY — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) December 2, 2023

Who’s this remind you of pic.twitter.com/pMAo7oqBtu — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 1, 2023

Chet Holmgren is literally just KD 2.0 🦄pic.twitter.com/6hKwQTSfaD — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) December 1, 2023

Not many 7-footers can move with such fluidity off the dribble to score like Holmgren did against Davis. It’s no surprise that some fans had flashbacks of Durant in his Thunder uniform.

The 21-year-old Holmgren may not be at the level Durant was at the same age in OKC. But he’s certainly shown flashes of being a superstar in the making this season.

Holmgren has averaged 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game across 18 games played this season. The Gonzaga alum has also shot at a stellar clip of 53.7% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.