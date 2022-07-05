Did Bulls’ latest signing indicate potential issue with Lonzo Ball?

The Chicago Bulls made a move over the weekend that could signal their continued concerns over Lonzo Ball’s health.

The Bulls agreed to a deal on Sunday with veteran point guard Goran Dragic. Dragic’s days as a starter are over, but the 36-year-old can still play some backup minutes.

Why did the Bulls sign Dragic? They may have wanted some additional depth at point guard as an insurance policy against Ball’s recovery.

Ball underwent knee surgery in January. The Bulls had repeated concerns over Ball’s status because he wasn’t showing signs of improvement. The team may want an additional option at point guard in case Ball isn’t ready for the start of the season.

The Bulls now have Dragic and Ball as point guard options in addition to Alex Caruso and Coby White. Things are getting crowded at the guard spots for Chicago, which could eventually lead to a trade.