Chris Bosh admits LeBron James leaving Heat ‘hurt’

Chris Bosh made an admission recently about LeBron James leaving the Miami Heat.

Bosh (Toronto Raptors) and James (Cleveland Cavaliers) both left their respective franchises to team up with Dwyane Wade on the Heat in 2010. James stayed for four seasons before deciding to return to Cleveland for another four years.

Bosh admits that James leaving the Heat to return to Cleveland was difficult for him. He said that during an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” by The Volume, which was published on Wednesday.

Bosh was asked if it was sad or a realization all things come to an end when James left.

“Both. We wanted to, of course, get another crack at it,” Bosh said. “We were super disappointed; it sucks losing in the finals. It sucks playing 82 games, and then playoffs, and then get your head beat in the championship situation. So, you know, not being able to three-peat was tough. We had to get over that, but I came to later understand more about [LeBron’s] decision.

“At the time I was, you know, I was hurt a little bit, and disappointed and all those things but eventually we had to move on, and another season started. So, we had a new bunch of guys to lead and now everybody’s like, ‘Hey Chris, you used to shoot the ball in Toronto a lot, right? Can you do that again?’ Cool, you know, blow the dust off these knees and let’s see what happens.”

Bosh resumed his role as a primary scoring option following James’ departure. But the Heat missed the playoffs in their first season after James left. They were able to rebuild after that season and won the division three of the next five seasons. Last year, they even made the NBA Finals.

It’s hard not to understand where Bosh is coming from. He, James and Wade made a decision together and joined forces. So for James to turn around and leave to go elsewhere, that made clear he was no longer working together with Bosh.