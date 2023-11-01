Chris Broussard facing backlash over use of offensive word in viral video

Longtime NBA analyst Chris Broussard is facing heavy criticism over his use of an offensive word on the air this week and the bizarre apology that followed.

During Tuesday’s edition of “First Things First” on FS1, Broussard and co-host Nick Wright were debating what type of fit James Harden will be with the Los Angeles Clippers. Broussard enthusiastically said Harden would have to be “retarded” if the former MVP thinks he is going to be able to take 20-plus shots a night with his new team.

Wright quickly realized that Broussard messed up and told Broussard he “shouldn’t use that word.” Broussard later apologized by pointing out that he had a developmentally disabled cousin who died recently.

You can see the video below:

Hell naw Chris Broussard 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ The Apology: I apologize to the audience for that Nick Wright: That’s very kind of you. I don’t anybody’s gonna kill you for it. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B2x4Yc2IFn — Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) October 31, 2023

Broussard is known for giving outlandish takes, but they are usually not offensive in the way his comments were on Tuesday.

One player called for Broussard to lose his job earlier this year for saying an NBA legend is overrated. In this case, it would not be a surprise if Broussard faces disciplinary action from his employer.