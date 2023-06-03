NBA forward seemingly calls for Chris Broussard to be fired

One NBA player all but wants to see Chris Broussard cancelled.

The FS1 host Broussard went viral this week for his latest ridiculous take. Broussard took a shot at retired Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki (in the context of a debate about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic), calling Nowitzki “overrated.”

Chris Broussard: “I think Dirk is overrated by a lot of people.” He really just said that. pic.twitter.com/Un7z7wKNin — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 1, 2023

Broussard’s comments drew a strong reaction on Twitter from Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma responded by seemingly calling for Broussard’s job.

“Can we take people off tv,” wrote Kuzma. “Like this is so bad for our sport.”

Can we take people off tv. Like this is so bad for our sport.. https://t.co/BIHjnWL4te — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 2, 2023

Broussard is pretty much on an island with his opinion about Nowitzki, an NBA champion, MVP, and 14-time All-Star who had efficiency, longevity, and a revolutionary game as an elite three-point shooting seven-footer. But by now, we should know that Broussard is an over-the-top caricature who is just looking to stir up controversy and draw attention with his opinions.

Granted, other hot-take specialists like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith at least sometimes attempt to make good-faith arguments in support of their outlandish viewpoints. Broussard often times doesn’t even do that, opting instead to just ignite the blaze and run. Meanwhile, Kuzma is far from the only NBA player who has a problem with Broussard.