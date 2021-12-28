Chris Finch sums up Timberwolves’ roster issues with hilarious quote

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of a number of NBA teams adding players left and right due to positive COVID tests. Minnesota has been hit particularly hard, with all five of the team’s regular starters sidelined in health and safety protocols.

The player shortage has left the Timberwolves scrambling for help in order to play, and they have had to do it very quickly. The team signed veteran forward Greg Monroe on Monday, and he managed to arrive in Minneapolis to play against the Celtics before game time.

How quickly did everything come together? Timberwolves coach Chris Finch could barely answer questions about how many minutes Monroe would give him, but he gave it his best shot in hilarious fashion.

Question to Chris Finch: How many minutes can Greg Monroe give you tonight? Chris Finch: "I don't know, I'll have to ask him. I just met him about 30 minutes ago." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 27, 2021

Finch is hardly alone. This is par for the course for a lot of teams at the moment. Doc Rivers told a pretty funny story about it recently, though at this rate, the guys he was joking about may well be rostered at this point.

Photo: Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports