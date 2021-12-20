 Skip to main content
Doc Rivers has funny story from new NBA replacement player rules

December 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Doc Rivers

The NBA’s new replacement player rules mean a lot of guys are going to get a shot in the league. Some will get that chance for the first time, while others are embracing an unexpected second chance.

That means a lot of on-the-fly decisions for coaches and personnel departments. That includes Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who said Monday he has already heard from a lot of players about potential comebacks. Some of them, however, probably shouldn’t have bothered asking.

If there is a fun part of this, it’s that a lot of old names from the past are resurfacing on rosters, if only temporarily. One former All-Star is getting a shot with the Lakers, while the likes of C.J. Miles and Nik Stauskas got ten-day contracts on Monday.

This may be an exciting time for Rivers. He could have the chance to embrace some more unorthodox lineup moves this way.

