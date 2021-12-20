Doc Rivers has funny story from new NBA replacement player rules

The NBA’s new replacement player rules mean a lot of guys are going to get a shot in the league. Some will get that chance for the first time, while others are embracing an unexpected second chance.

That means a lot of on-the-fly decisions for coaches and personnel departments. That includes Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who said Monday he has already heard from a lot of players about potential comebacks. Some of them, however, probably shouldn’t have bothered asking.

Doc Rivers says he got a couple calls today from players trying to get back into the league because of the replacement player rule. Joked he told one of them, who he wouldn’t name, “Do you mean a round of golf?” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 20, 2021

If there is a fun part of this, it’s that a lot of old names from the past are resurfacing on rosters, if only temporarily. One former All-Star is getting a shot with the Lakers, while the likes of C.J. Miles and Nik Stauskas got ten-day contracts on Monday.

This may be an exciting time for Rivers. He could have the chance to embrace some more unorthodox lineup moves this way.