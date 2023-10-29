 Skip to main content
Chris Paul set for unlikely career first with Warriors

October 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Chris Paul will play a very unfamiliar role for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Paul will come off the bench for the Warriors in their game against the Houston Rockets. Draymond Green is making his season debut and will reclaim his starting job.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic notes, the game will be the first of Paul’s 19-year career where he was not a starter.

Prior to Sunday, Paul had played in 1,365 career games and started each and every one of them. That was by far the highest mark for a player who had started 100% of the games in his NBA career. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will now claim the top spot.

It seemed like Golden State’s plan all offseason was for Paul to be a starter. The 38-year-old was even a bit annoyed over the summer when a reporter asked him about the possibility of being a backup.

Paul started in the Warriors’ first two games. He had 10 points, 12 assists and 2 rebounds in a season-opening win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Paul then 14 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. He is shooting 33.3% from the field.

Chris Paul
