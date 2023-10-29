Chris Paul set for unlikely career first with Warriors

Paul will come off the bench for the Warriors in their game against the Houston Rockets. Draymond Green is making his season debut and will reclaim his starting job.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic notes, the game will be the first of Paul’s 19-year career where he was not a starter.

Chris Paul will come off the bench tonight for the Warriors in Houston, per sources. It’ll be his first time as a reserve in his 19-year career. Started previous 1,365 games (regular season/playoffs). Draymond Green is starting in his return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2023

Prior to Sunday, Paul had played in 1,365 career games and started each and every one of them. That was by far the highest mark for a player who had started 100% of the games in his NBA career. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will now claim the top spot.

Most Games Played in NBA History, starting 100% of ALL career games: 1. Chris Paul – 1,365

2. Damian Lillard – 831

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 765* With CP off the bench today, let's take a moment to appreciate this record one last time. Sacrificing for the team. pic.twitter.com/jjsyASDO0b — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) October 29, 2023

It seemed like Golden State’s plan all offseason was for Paul to be a starter. The 38-year-old was even a bit annoyed over the summer when a reporter asked him about the possibility of being a backup.

Paul started in the Warriors’ first two games. He had 10 points, 12 assists and 2 rebounds in a season-opening win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Paul then 14 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. He is shooting 33.3% from the field.