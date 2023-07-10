Chris Paul gets asked if he will be a backup on Warriors

The word “sacrifice” doesn’t yet appear to be in Chris Paul’s vocabulary.

Speaking with reporters at NBA Summer League the weekend, the new Golden State Warriors guard Paul was asked if he would be coming off the bench for the team next season.

“Uhhh, you coaching?” Paul replied, per Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

The 12-time All-Star added that he hadn’t had the discussion yet with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and that it would get worked out in training camp. But Thompson noted that it doesn’t sound like Paul, 38, expects to come off the bench.

Recent reports have indicated that Golden State does indeed plan to start Paul next season. While the Warriors are the kings of small-ball, a starting backcourt of Paul and Steph Curry may be a little too small (not to mention that the two guards have very different play styles). The team is obviously savvy enough to figure out a way to make it work. But starting Paul just might not be the best way to maximize his talents with Golden State’s current roster (and Paul’s current age).

One of Paul’s new star teammates recently had some interesting comments about how the veteran guard will help the team. But it remains to be seen if that will ultimately be with the starters or with the second unit instead.