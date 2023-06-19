Chris Paul reveals how he found out about trade to Wizards

Chris Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards on Sunday as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix, and the veteran point guard says he learned of the news the same way the rest of us did.

Paul was a guest on Monday’s edition of “Good Morning America.” The timing of the appearance was a coincidence, as it was previously scheduled so Paul could promote his new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.” Naturally, host Michael Strahan had to ask CP3 about the big trade.

When Strahan said he was surprised by the deal, Paul laughed and said he was, too. The 38-year-old found out he was included in the trade as he was flying from Phoenix to New York to appear on “GMA.”

Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 19, 2023

“I was surprised, too. I found out on the plane flying here for this,” Paul said with a laugh. “In this league anything can happen, so you just figure out what’s next.”

There were reports earlier in the offseason that the Suns were going to waive Paul, so he may have been expecting that. The Wizards then wanted CP3 in the Beal trade so they could match salaries while also having greater financial flexibility than if they took on Deandre Ayton’s contract.

Paul will probably still wind up being able to choose his next team at some point. There is also one big reason he is making out with Sunday’s trade, so he can’t be too upset about it.