Interesting team mentioned as contender to sign Chris Paul

If the Golden State Warriors decide to let Chris Paul go this offseason, an interesting team reportedly would be interested in the veteran point guard.

Paul is owed $30 million next season, but that salary is not guaranteed. If the Warriors decide to cut Paul, NBA reporter Marc Stein says the San Antonio Spurs could be interested.

The Spurs went 22-60 this season. They have an emerging star in Victor Wembanyama, who shined as a rookie. The Spurs are aiming to build around Wemby, and if their options were limited, adding Paul might end up appealing.

Paul will be 39 years old next season. He played in 58 games (18 starts) with the Warriors this season and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest.

The Spurs appear to have around $27 million in salary cap space for next season. They have Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins on multi-year deals, so they probably would have room for Paul if the Warriors made the veteran available.

The Warriors have an even bigger decision looming this offseason, as they have to determine what they will do with free agent Klay Thompson.