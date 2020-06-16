Here is why Twitter was making Chris Paul NBA snitching hotline jokes

The NBA is planning to have an anonymous hotline where those in the Orlando “bubble” can report violations of health and safety protocol. In response to the report, people on Twitter began making jokes about Chris Paul, figuring that he would be using the hotline.

*Chris Paul adds number to favorites* https://t.co/SNT5E4C9wx — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) June 17, 2020

The hotline is Chris Paul’s cell number. https://t.co/vDu9M1xxWI — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 17, 2020

Someone also made a D’Angelo Russell joke even though his Minnesota Timberwolves will not be participating in the resumed season.

Chris Paul and D’Angelo Russell when they see each other calling into the hotline at the same time pic.twitter.com/oMJNGDFZLC — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 17, 2020

So why the CP3 jokes? Paul is notorious for being a rules stickler, to the point that he’ll point out even the most minor violations to referees if it helps his team. As for D’Angelo Russell, well, you remember how he got his reputation for being a snitch.