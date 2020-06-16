pixel 1
header
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Here is why Twitter was making Chris Paul NBA snitching hotline jokes

June 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul

The NBA is planning to have an anonymous hotline where those in the Orlando “bubble” can report violations of health and safety protocol. In response to the report, people on Twitter began making jokes about Chris Paul, figuring that he would be using the hotline.

Someone also made a D’Angelo Russell joke even though his Minnesota Timberwolves will not be participating in the resumed season.

So why the CP3 jokes? Paul is notorious for being a rules stickler, to the point that he’ll point out even the most minor violations to referees if it helps his team. As for D’Angelo Russell, well, you remember how he got his reputation for being a snitch.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus