Chris Paul asked if he will be able to play in Game 6

May 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chris Paul in a Suns jersey

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul has been out with a groin injury and now his Phoenix Suns’ season is on the line. Will he return in time for Game 6? That’s what many are wondering.

Paul left Game 2 of his Suns’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets due to his groin. He missed Games 3, 4 and 5. Game 6 is on Thursday with his Suns down 3-2 in the series.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon asked Paul after Phoenix’s Game 5 loss whether the point guard will be available on Thursday.

“We’ll see. I’m trying to,” Paul told MacMahon.

That does not sound especially promising, though Paul was able to get some work in before Game 5.

The Suns have played at a faster pace without Paul, but that does not necessarily make them a better team. The team went all-in with a trade for Kevin Durant prior to the deadline and now they are facing a second-round playoff exit.

Chris PaulNBA playoffs 2023
