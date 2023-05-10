Chris Paul asked if he will be able to play in Game 6

Chris Paul has been out with a groin injury and now his Phoenix Suns’ season is on the line. Will he return in time for Game 6? That’s what many are wondering.

Paul left Game 2 of his Suns’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets due to his groin. He missed Games 3, 4 and 5. Game 6 is on Thursday with his Suns down 3-2 in the series.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon asked Paul after Phoenix’s Game 5 loss whether the point guard will be available on Thursday.

Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 10, 2023

“We’ll see. I’m trying to,” Paul told MacMahon.

That does not sound especially promising, though Paul was able to get some work in before Game 5.

Chris Paul is on the Ball Arena court 3 1/2 hours before tip getting in a workout. He’ll miss his third straight game tonight due to a left groin strain. pic.twitter.com/ETtByhJ0oS — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 9, 2023

The Suns have played at a faster pace without Paul, but that does not necessarily make them a better team. The team went all-in with a trade for Kevin Durant prior to the deadline and now they are facing a second-round playoff exit.