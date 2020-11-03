Chris Paul prefers to play in New York or Los Angeles next season?

Chris Paul may be missing the bright lights of playing in the big city.

Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School reported on Monday that the veteran point guard prefers his next basketball home to be either in New York or Los Angeles. Macri adds that Paul resides in Los Angeles full-time.

Paul, 35, is under contract next season for $41.4 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also has a $44.2 million player option for 2021-22. While Paul enjoyed some moderate success in his first year with the Thunder last season, he is widely seen as a top trade candidate this offseason.

The 10-time All-Star used to play for the Clippers and is close with LeBron James of the Lakers.

Paul also previously had Knicks president Leon Rose as his agent, which could lead to an interesting trade scenario.