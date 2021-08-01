Chris Paul expected to return to Suns on new 3-year deal?

Chris Paul has opted out of his current contract and hefty player option for next season. But that does not necessarily mean he will be leaving the Phoenix Suns.

The 36-year-old point guard declined his $44.2 million option. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that CP3 is destined to return to Phoenix. His deal will likely be for three years and at least $90 million.

It is difficult to envision Paul earning more per year than the $44.2 million he was set to make next season. But at his age, Paul likely thinks it’s wise to lock in a greater amount of total money.

Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists per game during the regular season. He then scored 19.2 points and had 8.6 assists per game during the Suns’ NBA Finals run.

Suns GM James Jones hinted recently that he feels something will be worked out between the sides.