Chris Paul linked to Western Conference team after being waived by Warriors

Chris Paul is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Golden State Warriors waived him on Sunday, and he was quickly linked to one team.

The San Antonio Spurs are seen as a strong suitor for Paul, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Spurs would be eager to pair Paul with Victor Wembanyama as they look to make tangible progress in their rebuild.

There will be no shortage of Chris Paul suitors once he becomes a free agent, but league sources continue to say — as @TheSteinLine has been reporting for weeks — that San Antonio has strong interest in Paul to join forces with Victor Wembanyama. More NBA free agency coverage… https://t.co/YDa6FdM0d6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2024

Stein does note that there will be “no shortage” of suitors for Paul beyond the Spurs once he officially hits the open market. The Spurs have been previously linked to him, as has another Western Conference team.

The Warriors tried to trade Paul, but seemingly found no takers before the deadline to make a final decision on his contract. There was no indication they were ever keeping Paul, so it was really just a matter of whether another team might have the chance to work something out with him.

Paul was primarily a bench player for Golden State last season and averaged just 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game. He will presumably be looking for a larger role on his next team.