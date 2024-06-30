 Skip to main content
Chris Paul linked to Western Conference team after being waived by Warriors

June 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Chris Paul looking on

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Golden State Warriors waived him on Sunday, and he was quickly linked to one team.

The San Antonio Spurs are seen as a strong suitor for Paul, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Spurs would be eager to pair Paul with Victor Wembanyama as they look to make tangible progress in their rebuild.

Stein does note that there will be “no shortage” of suitors for Paul beyond the Spurs once he officially hits the open market. The Spurs have been previously linked to him, as has another Western Conference team.

The Warriors tried to trade Paul, but seemingly found no takers before the deadline to make a final decision on his contract. There was no indication they were ever keeping Paul, so it was really just a matter of whether another team might have the chance to work something out with him.

Paul was primarily a bench player for Golden State last season and averaged just 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game. He will presumably be looking for a larger role on his next team.

