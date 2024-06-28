 Skip to main content
Warriors make move to pave way for Chris Paul trade

June 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The Golden State Warriors have given themselves more time to find a potential trade suitor for Chris Paul.

Paul has a non-guaranteed salary of $30 million for next season. The salary was originally set to become guaranteed on June 28, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the two sides have agreed to extend that deadline to Sunday.

The deadline for the Warriors to make a decision on Paul’s contract now coincidences with the start of free agency. That means Golden State will have 48 additional hours to discuss potential trades involving Paul.

While Paul was reduced to a bench role this season and averaged just 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game, his non-guaranteed salary makes him a somewhat valuable trade chip. A team that acquired him would have the option of either dumping him outright or keeping him around as veteran depth (either at his $30 million figure or at a reduced rate in a waive-and-re-sign scenario).

Paul’s days as a starter in the NBA are likely finished. However, he does have multiple potential suitors in just the West alone, so his favorable contract situation could help facilitate a trade.

