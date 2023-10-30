Chris Paul reveals his thoughts on being moved to bench by Warriors

Chris Paul is not about to Chris Pout about his new role for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors made the somewhat surprising decision on Sunday to move the 38-year-old Paul to the bench with Draymond Green coming back from injury. The decision marked the very first time that Paul had come off the bench in his 19 career seasons (a span of 1,216 regular season games).

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic this week, Paul spoke out about his move to the second unit. Paul indicated that he was perfectly content with the decision and gave credit to the Warriors coaching staff for communicating with him throughout the process.

“It works,” Paul said. “It gives us a bigger lineup. I’ve never been on a team probably with this type of depth. I’ve been on really good teams, don’t get it twisted. But not necessarily where you could say, ‘All these guys can start.’

“It’s talking,” added Paul. “We’re communicating. We ain’t just coming up to somebody day of and saying, ‘Hey, this is happening.’ … A lot of time[s], people are scared to have those conversations. But you got guys who have won, guys who want to win and everyone understands what they mean to the team. When you done played this long, you want to enjoy the people you’re around and you want to win.”‘

Reports had suggested all throughout the summer that Paul would continue to start for the Warriors. At one point, the 12-time All-Star even got snippy with a reporter who asked him about the potential of coming off the bench.

But a move to the bench for Paul, with his ball-dominant, slower-paced style, always made more basketball sense for the Warriors. During Sunday’s game against Houston, they rolled with a starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney — a more free-wheeling, upsized unit. Paul still got his run off the bench too, playing 27 minutes and ending up with eight points, five rebounds, and seven assists as a game-high plus-22.

Perhaps most importantly, Paul remained in the closing lineup for the Warriors on Sunday, playing the last two minutes of the game over Wiggins. As such, it seems that Golden State has found a solution that satisfies both Xs and Os and egos.