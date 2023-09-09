Warriors’ reported plan for Chris Paul revealed

The Golden State Warriors may finally have an answer to the question that everyone wants to know — “How do you solve a problem like Chris Paul?”

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated appeared this week on Vincent Goodwill’s “Good Word With Goodwill” podcast. In his appearance, Spears revealed the Warriors’ expected plan for their new offseason acquisition Paul.

“I do expect him to start,” said Spears of Paul. “I think it’s like five-minute spurts. I don’t know that they really want his minutes to be high. But I think they’re gonna try it… This isn’t an opinion, this is just what I’m hearing that he’s expected to start.”

The Warriors traded for Paul this summer, sending a package centered around Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in return. But many are still very skeptical of the fit and rightfully so. At 38 years old, Paul is quickly approaching fossil territory and his slow, meticulous style of play isn’t quite compatible with the paced-up, free-flowing Warriors offense fronted by Steph Curry.

But making Paul a nominal starter and only trotting him out for five-minute cameos at the start and end of quarters may be the best move now that he is on the roster. It should also help appease Paul, who has started in 1,363 of his 1,363 career games (regular season and playoffs) and sounds like he is very much expecting that to continue in Golden State.