Chris Paul heard savage chant from New Orleans crowd during loss to Pelicans

Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.

after review, this is ruled an offensive foul on Chris Paul. his 6th, and he has been disqualified during overtime. pic.twitter.com/lORNnjYPvj — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 11, 2022

Amid Paul’s sixth foul, a savage chant broke out from the Pelicans crowd. They began serenading their old point guard with “Chris Paul sucks!”

A "Chris Paul sucks" chant breaks out at the Pelicans-Suns game 🗣️pic.twitter.com/tcuXZoM6FZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

The 37-year-old Paul was drafted by New Orleans in 2005 (when they were still known as the Hornets) and was a multi-time All-Star in his six career seasons with them. But Paul is longer very popular in the city after he and the Suns eliminated their team in the playoffs last year. Even this season, Paul has done plenty to antagonize the Pelicans.