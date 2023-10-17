Lakers’ Christian Wood responds to shade from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Christian Wood backs down from no man, Disney movie character or not.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got a bit shady with the new Los Angeles Lakers big man Wood this week. After blocking Wood during a Lakers-Bucks preseason game on Sunday, Antetokounmpo posted a picture of the rejection to Instagram and even went out of his way to tag Wood in it.

Giannis really posted a pic blocking Christian Wood and tagged him 😂 pic.twitter.com/uXjKJlOWvL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2023

On Monday, Wood left a comment on Antetokounmpo’s post in response.

“I love it,” wrote Wood. “i’ll see him during the season just circled the game on my calendar.”

“I love it i’ll see him during the season just circled the game on my calendar 🗓️” Lakers forward Christian Wood responds to Giannis after he tagged him on a picture blocking him 👀 https://t.co/YYzO5sdBSw pic.twitter.com/ccYhxFQHsX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

Wood will have to wait a little bit to get his revenge though. The Lakers do not play Milwaukee during the regular season until March 8, so Wood will be stewing for almost five more months.

Granted, the back-and-forth might be coming from a slightly friendly place since Wood and Antetokounmpo used to be teammates in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 NBA season. But nearly a half-decade has passed since then, and Wood is known for taking things pretty personally.