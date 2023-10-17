 Skip to main content
Lakers’ Christian Wood responds to shade from Giannis Antetokounmpo

October 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Wood backs down from no man, Disney movie character or not.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got a bit shady with the new Los Angeles Lakers big man Wood this week. After blocking Wood during a Lakers-Bucks preseason game on Sunday, Antetokounmpo posted a picture of the rejection to Instagram and even went out of his way to tag Wood in it.

On Monday, Wood left a comment on Antetokounmpo’s post in response.

“I love it,” wrote Wood. “i’ll see him during the season just circled the game on my calendar.”

Wood will have to wait a little bit to get his revenge though. The Lakers do not play Milwaukee during the regular season until March 8, so Wood will be stewing for almost five more months.

Granted, the back-and-forth might be coming from a slightly friendly place since Wood and Antetokounmpo used to be teammates in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 NBA season. But nearly a half-decade has passed since then, and Wood is known for taking things pretty personally.

