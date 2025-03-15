Suns fans slam Bradley Beal after his polarizing quote goes viral

A recent quote from Bradley Beal has drawn the ire of several Phoenix Suns fans.

Following a blowout Suns loss against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 6, the Suns made the “drastic move” to move Beal to the bench to serve as the team’s sixth man. The switch has yielded mixed results as the team has gone 7-8 this season with Beal coming off the bench.

Beal recently spoke about his tumultuous season with the Suns, which has left him feeling “disrespected at times.” Despite facing several challenges this year, Beal told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that he still has plenty of reasons to smile.

Nov 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

“I enjoy the game, man,” Beal said. “This game is fun. I try not to let nobody take the joy out of it for me. It’s very hard. It’s hard. We’re all human beings, man. We have every right to shut down. We have every right to question what’s going on. You have every right to say, ‘Why me?’ But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need. I’m still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I’m smiling every day.”

The quote did not sit well with some members of the Suns’ fan base. Many felt like it was in poor taste given that Beal’s underperformance in a Suns uniform has been a huge part of the team’s struggles over the last two seasons.

As if The Suns weren’t enough of a poverty franchise as it was, Bradley Beal took that Washington Wizards mentality to Phoenix. — The Real RC Buford (I swear) (@SirRobertBuford) March 15, 2025

Bradley Beal might be one of the least competitive NBA players I’ve ever seen. The talent is there the will to compete is not — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) March 14, 2025

He ruined the Suns — ‏ً (@xJx17x) March 14, 2025

Beal’s no trade clause was seen as the biggest roadblock that prevented the Suns from acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Instead, the Golden State Warriors landed Butler, who has helped turn their franchise’s season around.

Beal has averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 50.6% shooting and 39.3% from beyond the arc. While his numbers are respectable for a third option on a playoff contender, his availability has been a huge issue. He has missed 20 games this season due to various injuries. Beal has to play more than 60 games over his last 6 seasons.