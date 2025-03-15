Mavericks dealt yet another injury blow

Dallas Mavericks players have been dropping like flies over the past month and a half. The proverbial flyswatter came back around on Friday night.

Mavs guard Dante Exum played eight minutes during the Mavericks’ Friday contest against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He was taken out of the game after experiencing discomfort in his hand midway through the second quarter and did not return.

Exum reportedly broke a bone in his left hand, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Exum, who had stepped in as the team’s starting point guard for the injured Kyrie Irving, is expected to be out indefinitely. With the regular season ending in just a few weeks, there’s a strong likelihood that Exum’s season is over.

Over his previous three games, Exum averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Dallas adds Exum’s name to an injury list that already includes Irving, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. Exum’s injury also comes just a day after the Mavs announced that second-year forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has undergone season-ending surgery to repair his injured wrist.

The news is a brutal blow to Exum, who had already missed the first four months of the season due to an injury to his right wrist.

Dallas currently holds the final play-in tournament spot in the West. With the Mavs’ roster completely decimated by injuries, they may not hold it for long.