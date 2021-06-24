CJ McCollum almost certain to be traded by Blazers?

The curtains may officially be coming down on The CJ McCollum Show in Portland.

Trail Blazers beat writer Jason Quick of The Athletic wrote this week that he believes the likelihood of McCollum getting traded this summer is “probable, if not certain.”

The 29-year-old McCollum has been with Portland for his entire eight-year NBA career. But the team is doing some soul-searching right now after their first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets that resulted in the firing of longtime head coach Terry Stotts.

McCollum finds himself in an interesting position. He put up 23.1 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, which were both career-highs. But he also has a new three-year, $100 million extension that kicks in next year, making McCollum tougher to move.

The McCollum-Damian Lillard partnership already seems to have hit its ceiling with a Western Conference Finals berth in 2019. If this is really it for McCollum in Portland, we know at least one notable team has trade interest.