CJ McCollum gets good news on recovery from significant injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is on his way back from the alarming injury he suffered earlier this month.

The Blazers announced Thursday that McCollum’s collapsed right lung is “fully healed,” and the guard will be re-evaluated in one week. McCollum has been cleared for shooting and non-contact drills.

McCollum suffered the lung injury in a Dec. 4 game against Boston, and there were initial fears that he could miss significant time as a result. In spite of that, it appears that the veteran will be able to return in roughly a month or less.

At the time of the injury, McCollum was averaging 20.6 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Blazers are 2-6 since his injury, an issue compounded by Damian Lillard also missing time during that period.

Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports