CJ McCollum dealing with collapsed lung

The Portland Trail Blazers are the walking wounded, and CJ McCollum is among their players dealing with a medical issue.

The Blazers announced on Tuesday that McCollum is dealing with a collapsed lung. The injury was sustained during the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against Boston on Saturday.

Both McCollum and Damian Lillard, who is dealing with an abdominal injury, are out for Wednesday’s game.

In more injury news, Anfernee Simons (right ankle), Ben McLemore (left hip), Nassir Little (left ankle) and Cody Zeller (right quad) are questionable while CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for Wednesday's game vs. Golden State. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 8, 2021

Anfernee Simons (right ankle), Ben McLemore (left hip), Nassir Little (left ankle) and Cody Zeller (right quad) are all questionable for the game.

Portland is 10th in the West at 11-14 this season. They have lost three in a row though and face Golden State on Wednesday. As long as both McCollum and Lillard are out, Portland will be in trouble.

Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports