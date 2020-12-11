Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro has funny joke about Kevin Love’s athleticism

Kevin Love won’t be competing in the Dunk Contest any time soon, but apparently he can still hold his own above the rim from time to time.

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro spoke Thursday about what has surprised him in training camp so far and joked about Love’s athleticism.

“I didn’t think Kevin Love still had bounce,” said Okoro, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. “He’s still getting up, still dunking right now. He surprised me with a couple dunks that he had. Caught a put-back dunk one time. That surprised me for sure.”

Love is now 32 but still had healthy averages of 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20. According to Basketball Reference, the five-time All-Star has actually dunked 225 times in his NBA career (with three of them coming last season).

Granted, Love is usually the one getting dunked on instead of the other way around. But Okoro is learning early on that appearances can be deceiving.