Clint Capela shares his strategy for slowing down Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a rough game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Clint Capela feels his strategy against the big man is paying off.

Embiid went 4-for-20 and missed all 12 of his shots after halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers star is playing through a knee injury and seemed to be bothered by it. Capela also feels that fatigue is playing a factor in Embiid’s play.

Capela spoke after Atlanta’s 103-100 overtime win and talked about how he has tried to tire out Embiid.

“Making his job tougher, contesting everything, making him work. I saw that whenever you wear him out, everything becomes tougher for him. I knew that it was a long series. When the fatigue comes in, it’s a different ballgame,” Capela said.

Whether it’s fatigue or the torn meniscus in his right knee, Embiid is not at 100 percent. He knows that and admitted after the game that his knee is preventing him from being at his best. The question is how far the Sixers can go with Embiid playing hurt. The series between the teams is tied at two. And maybe some of the trash talk between Embiid and Capella will continue.