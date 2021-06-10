Joel Embiid, Clint Capela have funny way of talking trash to each other

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks are already making for a very entertaining playoff series. Their starting centers are having some fun with each other as well.

Hawks big man Clint Capela said this week that he and Sixers counterpart Joel Embiid have been talking trash to each other in French during their second-round series, per Zach Klein of WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Capela, who is of Swiss descent, attended the INSEP Academy in France as a teenager. As for Embiid, he hails from Cameroon. But French is one of the several languages he speaks fluently.

The series is currently tied 1-1 as it shifts over to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday. But the friendly back-and-forth between Embiid and Capela is reminiscent of a similar display we have seen elsewhere in the NBA.