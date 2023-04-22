 Skip to main content
Clippers announce big news on Kawhi Leonard ahead of Game 4

April 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kawhi Leonard in uniform

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers announced some big news regarding Kawhi Leonard ahead of Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers announced Friday that Leonard would not be playing in Game 4 on Saturday.

Leonard suffered a sprained knee in Game 1 and played through the injury in Game 2. But he did not play in Thursday’s Game 3 loss at home, and his status was regarded as day-to-day.

Apparently Leonard’s knee hasn’t healed to the extent he wanted, leading the Clippers to make the announcement regarding his Game 4 status.

The Clippers are down 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3. They will be forced to play their second straight game in the series without both of their star players — Leonard and Paul George. George is already out with a knee injury.

Leonard is averaging 34.5 points per game in the series, so his absence is a major one for the Clippers.

