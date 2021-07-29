Report: Clippers could enter mix for DeMar DeRozan

If DeMar DeRozan wants to return home to Los Angeles this offseason, he may have multiple options to choose from.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported this week that the LA Clippers could enter the sweepstakes for DeRozan this summer.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old DeRozan will command a serious payday after leading San Antonio last season with 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Clippers have an obvious need for a wing scorer with Kawhi Leonard potentially out for the entire 2021-22 campaign with his ACL injury. But their cap situation means that they would likely have to swing a sign-and-trade with the Spurs to even have a shot at DeRozan.

We know DeRozan, who was teammates with current Clippers Serge Ibaka and Patrick Patterson in Toronto, is prioritizing the chance to win a title. If the Clippers can fend off their financial constraints as well as the pursuit of the crosstown rival Lakers, there is a lot to like on both sides with a potential DeRozan pairing.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0