DeMar DeRozan giving hint about free-agent future?

DeMar DeRozan is one of the top available free-agent wings this offseason, and he may be tipping his hand as to what the future holds for him.

The four-time All-Star said this week on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe that his top priority is to compete for a title.

“It’s all about winning at this point, going into my 13th season, seeing all these guys just competing for a championship,” said DeRozan. “I have been fortunate enough to make a lot of money. But at this point, the ultimate goal is always to compete for a championship.”

When asked about the potential of joining the Los Angeles Lakers, DeRozan, a Southern California native, said that he would “love” to sign with them. He also said he could be a good fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

.@DeMar_DeRozan on playing for the Lakers: “You’d love to have the opportunity to play at home, especially if they want you, why not? I think it would work [between me, LeBron & AD]. We’re smart basketball players and it’s all about coming together.” pic.twitter.com/FD8VIX4Jha — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 26, 2021

DeRozan, who will turn 32 next month, is still looking for his first NBA title. He averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season for the San Antonio Spurs. That would give the Lakers a truly dynamic secondary creator that they have largely lacked throughout the James era.

There already appears to be smoke with DeRozan and the Lakers. Hearing now that he prefers winning over money has to be music to the team’s ears.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0