Clippers reportedly eyeing trade for major frontcourt piece

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.

The 26-year-old Turner has a hard-to-match skillset for a big man as an elite rim protector but also an above-average three-point shooter. He has been putting on a showcase with the Pacers this season too, averaging career-highs with 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

With Isaiah Hartenstein leaving as a free agent in the summer, the Clippers are relying on Ivica Zubac as their only true center (though the 23-year-old Moses Brown has been getting spot minutes as well). They may also benefit from a 2-for-1 or a 3-for-1 consolidation trade since the Clippers have a glut of talented wings (like Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, and Amir Coffey) and cannot find consistent minutes for all of them.

Turner’s expiring contract means that the Clippers would have to pay him in the offseason if they were to trade for him. But Pincus adds that the need to do so is not a deterrent for the Clippers, who have been willing to dip into the luxury tax under owner Steve Ballmer. A bigger potential issue is that Turner and the Pacers may be eyeing a different trade partner instead.