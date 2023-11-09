Clippers reportedly eyeing 1 veteran center amid recent injury blow

Down to just one functional big man, the LA Clippers could soon be making another move.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Clippers are eyeing veteran center Daniel Theis as a potential trade option. Theis is currently with the Indiana Pacers but is not in their rotation this year.

The news comes after Clippers backup center Mason Plumlee suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee when New York Knicks forward Julius Randle collided wth him during Monday’s game. Charania notes that Plumlee could now miss up to two months with the injury (though there is optimism that it is not a season-ending injury).

Mason Plumlee goes down after Julius Randle dives for the ball and goes into his left knee. Very reckless/dangerous play here. pic.twitter.com/Esj0DwYkrl — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 7, 2023

That means the Clippers, behind starter Ivica Zubac, are down to the badly-undersized (and also ancient) PJ Tucker plus project bigs Moussa Diabate, 21, and Kobe Brown, 23, to play the backup 5 spot. That will not do for a team that is clearly all-in on an NBA championship pursuit this season.

Theis, who was once a multi-time All-Star and champion in the Basketball Bundesliga, lacks a bit of size himself at 6-foot-8. But Theis plays well above his height with strong interior scoring and effective defensive play. The 31-year-old is also coming off a standout performance for his native Germany en route to their gold medal at this year’s FIBA World Cup.

Unfortunately for Theis, he has not made a single appearance for the Pacers this season as their prioritize their younger talent instead. But if the Clippers could have the veteran big for the price of, say, a couple second-round picks, he may really help them navigate the next few months without the Plumdog Millionaire (that is if the Clippers don’t go with an outside option like this guy instead).