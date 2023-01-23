Clippers could trade for close Kawhi Leonard friend?

The LA Clippers could be making things a bit more fun for their Fun Guy.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports this week that the Clippers are interested in bringing back former All-Defensive First Teamer Serge Ibaka for the right price. Ibaka is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his tenure with the team is effectively over as the Bucks recently agreed to find a new home for the frustrated Ibaka.

The 33-year-old Ibaka, who has been away from the Bucks for several weeks and counting, already played for the Clippers for two seasons from 2020-22. He is known for his close friendship with Leonard, whom he won an NBA title with on the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Leonard has made a number of appearances on Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” YouTube series, and the two continued with their adventures when they reunited on the Clippers.

At 25-24 this season, the Clippers are lacking big bodies in their frontcourt. Starter Ivica Zubac is being overextended, Nicolas Batum (6-foot-8) and Robert Covington (6-foot-7) are undersized, and the likes of Moses Brown and Moussa Diabate are probably better suited for the G League right now. The Clippers already have another member of that 2019 Raptors title team on their roster as well (Norman Powell), and bringing Ibaka back into the mix could solve some of their issues.