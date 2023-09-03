Clippers forward facing multiple misdemeanor charges after gun arrest

An LA Clippers player is now facing criminal charges after a traffic stop arrest earlier this summer.

TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Clippers forward Amir Coffey has been hit with two misdemeanor charges stemming from an arrest in Los Angeles this past July. Coffey is facing one count of carrying a loaded firearm plus an additional count of carrying a concealed firearm, both of which were filed against him by the LA City Attorney’s Office.

The 26-year-old Coffey was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over for speeding in the early morning hours of July 30. Officers are said to have smelled marijuana during the stop, which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle. It was at that point that a loaded firearm was discovered, and Coffey was then placed under arrest. You can read the full details of the incident here.

Coffey is a homegrown Clipper, having signed with them as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota in 2019. He has been with the Clippers for the last four years and had his most productive campaign in 2021-22, posting career bests of 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in a more expanded role. Coffey’s role shrank last season though as the Clippers got healthier, but he remains under contract for $7.6 million over the next two seasons.