Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on gun charge

July 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Amir Coffey takes a shot in warmups

Jan 20, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) warms up before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested in Los Angeles over the weekend following a routine traffic stop.

According to TMZ, Coffey was a passenger in a car that police pulled over for speeding at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Hollywood. Officers smelled marijuana during the stop and searched the vehicle, at which point they discovered a loaded gun.

Coffey took ownership of the gun and was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. Another person at the scene was cited for marijuana possession.

Coffey was booked into jail and released a short time later. The 26-year-old is due in court for a hearing next month.

After he went undrafted out of Minnesota in 2019, Coffey signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. He signed a 3-year, $11 million extension with the team prior to last season.

Coffey appeared in 50 games last season (9 starts) and averaged 3.4 points, 1.1. rebounds and 12.5 minutes per game.

